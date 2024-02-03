NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Price Up 5.1%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $592.22 and last traded at $586.22. Approximately 31,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 49,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $557.81.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $558.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

