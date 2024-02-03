Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,116,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,718. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

