Newport Trust Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 1.23% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $43,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.3 %

GT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 2,432,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.