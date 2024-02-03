Newport Trust Company LLC Has $1.84 Billion Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,509,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,646,441 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up about 5.7% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,844,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 73,130,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,336,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

