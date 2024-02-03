Newport Trust Company LLC Has $342.16 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,028,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,616 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $342,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. 2,446,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,145. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

