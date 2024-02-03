Newport Trust Company LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Newport Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,858,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,558. The firm has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.