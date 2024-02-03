Newport Trust Company LLC Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,273,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up 0.5% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.45% of Yum! Brands worth $159,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.75. 1,823,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.