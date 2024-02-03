Newport Trust Company LLC Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Macy’s worth $90,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Macy’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of M traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.63. 7,366,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,132. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

