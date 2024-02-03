Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 1,505,307 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,791,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505,307 shares during the period. Parsons accounts for 10.0% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newport Trust Company LLC owned 57.00% of Parsons worth $3,249,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 233.6% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after buying an additional 390,169 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Parsons Trading Up 0.2 %

PSN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 439,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $67.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.