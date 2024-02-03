Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 21,002 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Elevance Health worth $540,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,698. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $501.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.64.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

