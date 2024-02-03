Newport Trust Company LLC Sells 59,773 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,773 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $60,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. 849,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

