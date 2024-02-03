Newport Trust Company LLC Trims Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Newport Trust Company LLC lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. 483,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,073. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

