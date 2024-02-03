Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Up 5.3%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 332,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,335,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

KIND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nextdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,918 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 3,901,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 1,442,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after buying an additional 7,611,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

