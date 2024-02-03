Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.425-$2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

NXT stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,072,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,029. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 199.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4,829.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.