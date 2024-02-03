NFT Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,954.23 or 0.99887328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011015 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00174902 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

