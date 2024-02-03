NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Shares Up 2.4%

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 3,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 34,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.95.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

