Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Nickel Industries’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nickel Industries news, insider Justin Werner purchased 746,000 shares of Nickel Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$502,058.00 ($332,488.74). 59.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

