NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

NIKE stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $129.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

