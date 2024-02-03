Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Up 2.3%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 22,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 26,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.