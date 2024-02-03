Norman Murray Edwards Sells 270,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00.

TSE CNQ opened at C$81.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.08. The stock has a market cap of C$88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8339952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

