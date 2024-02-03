North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Insider Fiona Gilbert Acquires 700 Shares

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Gilbert bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,708 ($47.14) per share, with a total value of £25,956 ($32,997.71).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance

Shares of NAS stock opened at GBX 3,750 ($47.67) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,855.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,705.15. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 3,380 ($42.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,060 ($51.61). The company has a market cap of £504.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8,928.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Get North Atlantic Smaller Cos alerts:

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.