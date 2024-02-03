North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Insider Fiona Gilbert Acquires 700 Shares

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Gilbert bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,708 ($47.14) per share, with a total value of £25,956 ($32,997.71).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance
Shares of NAS stock opened at GBX 3,750 ($47.67) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,855.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,705.15. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 52 week low of GBX 3,380 ($42.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,060 ($51.61). The company has a market cap of £504.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8,928.57 and a beta of 0.76.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile
