NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Reduced by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 317,620 shares during the period. NOV comprises 2.7% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $48,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,022,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of NOV by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 37,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,725,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

