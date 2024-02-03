Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Lowered by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.72. 1,652,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

