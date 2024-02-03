Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

NTR traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 1,495,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

