Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NVG opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $142,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

