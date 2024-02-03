Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

