Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $5.36 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
