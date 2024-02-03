Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
JQC opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.