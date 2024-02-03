Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

JQC opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,784,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,809,000 after buying an additional 562,664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 61,898 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

