Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

In related news, insider Young L. Robert bought 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

