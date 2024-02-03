Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NMS opened at $11.14 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

