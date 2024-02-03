Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

JLS stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

