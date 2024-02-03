Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NMZ opened at $10.03 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Articles

