Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NUV opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 825,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,405 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 107,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

