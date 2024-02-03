Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $704,890.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,496,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,790.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 852,587 shares of company stock worth $9,557,603.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.