Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
In other news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $168,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.