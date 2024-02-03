Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

In other news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $168,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 174,334 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

