NWF Group’s (NWF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 205 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.35 million, a P/E ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 222. NWF Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 285 ($3.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

