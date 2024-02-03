Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 126.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCSL. B. Riley cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

