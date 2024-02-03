Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 303,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 209,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 876,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

