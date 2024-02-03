Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
