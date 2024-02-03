Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $818.89 million and $105.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,303.02 or 0.05351070 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00083013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

