OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

OFS Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCI stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.32. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 53,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the third quarter worth $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 17.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

