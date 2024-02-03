Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $408.69 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.79.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

