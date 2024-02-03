Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.27.

Get Olin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Olin Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Olin

Shares of OLN stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,986,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,775,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,905,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.