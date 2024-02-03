OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $27.06 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 611,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

