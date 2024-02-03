Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.71.

OTEX stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

