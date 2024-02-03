Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 942 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $113.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

