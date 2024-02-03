Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

