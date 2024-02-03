Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $321.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $322.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

