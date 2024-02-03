Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Ensign Group worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $343,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 93,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.