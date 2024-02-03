Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

