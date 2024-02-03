Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.32 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45.

